Hickman boys basketball avenged its 2021 first-round playoff exit Tuesday, countering a 16-point deficit to defeat Rock Bridge 54-53. Senior Henry Wilson, in what, with a loss, would have been his final minute as a Kewpie, banged in the go-ahead 2-pointer in the closing seconds.
“It’s one of those confidence things, man, where you watch a young man grow up and you get to see (Wilson) do the same thing every single day,” coach Cray Logan said. “And you get to see him go through so many frustrations, and to have the game-winning shot on the line and it be in his hands, with such a great attack and such a great finish, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The district playoff rematch between the two teams lived up to the billing. The Bruins and Kewpies last matched up Feb. 15 at Rock Bridge, where the visitors won 63-52. This time, the game came down to the final seconds.
Rock Bridge senior Hudson Dercher led his team with 20 points and had a chance to send the Bruins through to the district final in the final seconds, but his attempted game-winning 3-point attempt clanked off the back of the rim at the buzzer.
Two weeks ago, Rock Bridge trailed 30-21 at halftime and by almost 20 in the third quarter. On Tuesday, the Bruins started the night much stronger and led 37-28 at the break.
Down 51-47 with 3:46 remaining, Rock Bridge went on a 6-1 run to take a late lead before a late Kewpies bucket restored their advantage. While the Bruins had multiple attempts at a game-winning basket in the final minute, the Hickman defense held strong.
The Kewpies trailed the entirety of the game until the final minute, while down almost 10 points at half. Adjustments were key for Hickman to turn around its early-game struggles and containing Dercher, who was held to eight points in the second half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime just making sure we went back to the basics on how we play defense, keeping guys in front of us, not making things overcomplicated, making sure that we were able to adjust as far as helping each other out in certain places,” Logan said. “Between that and being a little bit more aggressive on the inside whatever came to our offense and offensive rebounds, it really helped us in the long run.”
Hickman was led by freshman Brock Camp with 16 points in a starting role. He was the only Kewpie to eclipse double digits.
The loss snapped Rock Bridge’s three-game winning streak and dropped it to 17-11.
“I told the guys the same mentality that I have right now as soon as we touch back down. Yes, that was really special, but our job is not done,” Logan said. “We’re focused on getting a MSHSAA championship, so we got to prepare for that. We can celebrate everything we did later on when the season’s over.”
Hickman advances to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 championship at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 seed Blue Springs on its own court. With three games in four days, Logan is advising his players to rest up and not let Tuesday’s win distract them from the ultimate goal.
“The biggest thing is taking care of our bodies,” Logan said. “All the cards are stacked against (us). And so I’ve got to make sure I take care of my guys’ bodies and not be pushing them too hard. At the same time, we need to look at film, we need to make adjustments on defense to how we do things, and we need to look at how Blue Springs executes their offense.”
Rock Bridge girls basketball advances to district final
While the boys came up just short, the Bruins’ girls basketball team won its semifinal game to reach the district final.
Senior Averi Kroenke led all scorers with 25 points while senior Christina Maltsberger and freshman Mari Miller each added eight as Rock Bridge defeated No. 5 seed Blue Springs 59-27.
The Bruins will face Blue Springs South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the state tournament at stake.
Historic Battle girls basketball season ends
Battle girls basketball fell to Blue Springs South in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 7 tournament by a score of 56-24 at Blue Springs.
Despite the usual effort from the Spartans, the group was outplayed on both ends. Battle especially struggled on offense, scoring five points in the opening quarter.
The 2021-22 campaign marked the Spartans’ first winning season in the program’s history.
Coach Dustyn Yung applauded his group, sharing this statement with the Missourian postgame:
“Really proud of our team and what we achieved in our first season together. These girls showed up everyday focused and we got better. I can’t thank them enough for their buy in and hard work. They should be proud of what we accomplished, but also motivated for what we have in the future! #BattleSquad9 left a legacy that’s for sure.”
Battle boys basketball loses in semis
Battle boys basketball lost to Blue Springs 78-53 on Tuesday in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals.
The Spartans (10-15) bounced back in the second half after struggling on offense in the first two quarters — scoring 37 points — but ultimately could not make up for lost ground.
Justin Goolsby finished with 18 points for Battle, while teammate Jay Smith followed behind with 13.
Coach Ben Pallardy lauded his team, releasing this statement postgame:
“Overall we are really proud of our team. We have made huge strides as a program and that is a testament to our young men. We have fought through adversity on and off the court and have grown as young men because of it. Our seniors have given their all to the program and will go on to be leaders in the community, and their future families. We are excited to see the men they become! We have a lot of talented young men that will continue to improve as well, we are excited about the future of Spartan Basketball!”