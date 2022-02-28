Hickman boys basketball opened the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament Monday, slamming the door on Blue Springs South 78-61 in the first round.
The Kewpies had five shooters eclipse double-digit points with senior Keshawn Oliver accounting for 21.
Starter sophomore Rodney McNeil had 11 points, and senior Henry Wilson and sophomore Isaiah Bonaparte each had 10.
Beyond the arc, sophomore James Townsend was perfect, banging four 3s and finishing the night with 12 points off the bench. Although five Kewpies were in double figures, coach Cray Logan noticed some early speed bumps after not playing since Feb. 18.
“We were a bit rusty,” Logan said. “The first quarter was not our best. It took us a little bit of time to shake the cobwebs off and it’s just one of those things where you go that long without a game (and) it’s difficult. Once we kind of got that, things worked out from there.”
Hickman improved to 15-11 and advanced to the semifinals against Rock Bridge at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Springs, facing off for a second straight year in the district tournament. The Kewpies defeated the Bruins two weeks ago on the road.
“It’s really hard to beat the same team twice,” Logan said. “It’s really hard to beat a crosstown rival twice. We got to do everything ourselves and make sure that we bring our game not so much put it in their hands but make sure that we stay consistent to what we’ve done so far.”
Bruins extend winning streak to open postseason
The Rock Bridge boys basketball team picked up its third consecutive win, defeating Fort Osage 80-55 in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs.
While the team emphasized the importance of taking care of business against Fort Osage, players knew of the possibility for a playoff rematch against Hickman before the regular-season finale.
“We’re absolutely looking forward to that revenge game,” junior Mark Hajicek said after the Bruins’ win against Helias. “We didn’t take (the loss to Hickman) too well, so we’re really looking to get vengeance.”
Now all their focus can finally turn to a crosstown rivalry match that will take place more than 100 miles away from Columbia.
Battle advances to district semifinals
Battle boys basketball pulled off an upset, beating No. 4 seed Grain Valley 79-58 in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
The Spartans trailed 43-30 at the end of the second quarter. Battle adjusted to overtake the lead in the latter half, including a 22-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Justin Goolsby led the Spartans with 21 points with Tarron Cason following behind with 16.
Battle (10-14) will play Blue Springs in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.