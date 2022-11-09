Athletes from Rock Bridge and Hickman are looking for hardware when they compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The meet begins with the swimming prelims at noon Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday. The diving competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after the swimming prelims.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

