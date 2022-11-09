Athletes from Rock Bridge and Hickman are looking for hardware when they compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The meet begins with the swimming prelims at noon Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday. The diving competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after the swimming prelims.
The swimming finals begin at 10 a.m. Friday and conclude the competition for the Bruins and Kewpies.
Rock Bridge, led by coach Taylor Birsa, has 15 entries in the meet from 10 different athletes.
Freshman Keaton Hall won the MHSHAA Class 2 District 1 diving title on Nov. 4, qualifying him for the state meet. Hall will dive second out of 31 athletes Thursday.
The Bruins enter with the fifth-best 200-yard medley relay time of 1:38:04. Rock Bridge has two relay teams that will compete in Heat 3 of the prelims. Senior Zach Coughenour and juniors juniors Ryder Bechtold, Braden McCormick and Sam Schlutz form one relay team. The other quartet is comprised of freshman Ryan Coughenour and sophomores Hayden Barnes, Grant Smith and Trey Clervi.
Barnes and Schultz will compete in the 200 freestyle, while Clervi and McCormick will compete in the 200 individual medley. Zach Coughenour will compete in the 50 freestyle, with Ryder Bechtold competing in the 100 butterfly.
Barnes will also compete in the 100 freestyle, while Schultz will swim the 500 freestyle. Clervi, McCormick and Ryan Coughenour will compete in the 100 breaststroke.
The Bruins will also compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.
The Kewpies, also coached by Birsa, will have eight entires from six different athletes.
Hickman freshman Finn Kingsley finished seventh at the Class 2 District 1 meet on Nov. 4, allowing him to join Hall at the state meet. Kingsley dives 25th on Thursday.
Freshman Riley Johnson, sophomore Talon Sapp, junior Micah Ragsdell and seniors Jack Hoein and Scott Smale-Murillo will compete in Heat 3 of the 200 medley relay.
Hoein will compete in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, with Smale-Murillo joining him in the backstroke. Ragsdell will swim the 100 breaststroke, and the Kewpies will also be competing in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.