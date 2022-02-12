Hickman and Rock Bridge each will each send several of their wrestlers to the state tournament following the Class 4 District 2 tournament Saturday.
Two Rock Bridge boys wrestlers placed first in their weight class, while five advanced to the state tournament in the second day of the MSHSAA Class 4 district competition. The Bruins finished the meet in seventh place, one spot higher than they ended the tournament’s first day.
Freshman Grant Anderson (32-6) won by fall against Fort Zumwalt West sophomore Brayden Eikermann (30-6) in the 120-pound weight class. Junior Carter McCallister (41-0) won his match by decision against Francis Howell Central junior David Cross (34-2) in the 138-pound weight class.
Both sophomore Conner Marshall (24-12) and senior Owen Twaddle (35-7) placed third in their respective weight class. Junior Kosh Oduwole (22-27) entered Sunday needing two wins to make state and did just enough to pick them up, becoming the fifth Bruin to qualify.
Rock Bridge girls wrestling will be sending senior Anna Stephens and sophomore Socorro Rodriguez for the fourth-ever Girls MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Hickman seniors Adryan White (182) and Ethan Barr (138), junior Cole Harrell (170) and freshman Dain Almquist (220) all finished in second or third place for Hickman. Undefeated freshman phenom Hank Benter (106) and his brother, junior Hayden Benter (126), finished in first place and won in their respective weight classes to earn their trip to the tournament.
The Missouri state wrestling championship is scheduled to take place Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Rock Bridge, Hickman divers advance to state meet
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle divers participated in the District 1 Meet on Saturday at Ladue High School in St. Louis, advancing four competitors to the state meet.
“We had a good day,” coach JD Estes said. “They’ve been working hard all year, and I knew we had a chance to get several (into the state meet). Things worked out well for us.”
From Rock Bridge, Olivia Liddle, Annalise Wightman and Jaden Gibson all advanced after finishing in the top eight. Liddle took first place with a score of 454.55.
Wightman and Gibson scored 307.80 and 294.70, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
For the Kewpies, Savannah Alten was the only Hickman diver to advance, taking third place with a score of 325.35. Eden Nusbaum and Nora McNally both missed the top eight, taking No. 10 and No. 13, respectively.
Battle dive’s season comes to an end with Charlie Hazelrigg finishing No. 12 with a 253.60 score.
“I was real proud of how they did and happy that we can get four (into the state meet),” Estes said. “I can’t remember when we’ve had four go to state before, so it’s exciting.”
Rock Bridge and Hickman divers return to the pool at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the state meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Louis.
“I think there’s still a lot of things that we need to work on from this weekend,” Estes said. “We dove well but we could have done better. We’ll try to work on some of the little little things on cleaning up dives and tweak some small, specific things.”