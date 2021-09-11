Hickman and Rock Bridge represented Columbia in the 16th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival. Saturday’s festival took place in St Louis’ Forest Park and invited over 20 schools from across the region.
The Hickman boys team finished in seventh place in the Green Division, while the girls team finished in sixth place in the Gold Division. Junior Ellie Eastman captured 18th place in the girls race. For the boys team, a pair of upperclassmen, senior Will Cherrington and junior Evan Hughes, finished 13th and 24th in the race, respectively.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle competed in the Cape Central Invitational.
Rock Bridge’s Braeden McCormick, Hayden Barnes, Trey Clervi and Zach Coughenour competed in the 200-meter medley relay and finished with a time of 1 minute, 47.54 seconds, which was good enough for seventh place.
The Bruins B 200 medley team finished 18th.
In singles events, Rock Bridge’s Jackson Veltrop finished in second in the 200 free, while RJ Bechtold finished 18th.
In the 200 IM race, Sam Schultz finished 16th while Grant Smith finished 19th.
Zach Coughenour, 10th, Asher Kempf, 15th, Noah Robinson, 25th, Ben Stephens, 31st, and Connor Stephens, 39th, competed in the 50 free.
The Bruins had four swimmers, Ryder Bechtold, 10th, Zach Coughenour, 11th, Asher Kempf, 16th, and Noah Robinson, 23rd, compete in the 100m fly.
Rock Bridge had two top-10 finishers in the 100 free, Hayden Barnes, third, and Trey Clervi, ninth, while also having two top-10 finishes in the 500 free at third and ninth.
In the 200 free relay, the A team finished in 2nd while the B team finished in 15th.
The 100 breast saw more success as Rock Bridge had second, eighth, 10th and 13th place finishes. The 400 free relay finished 8th. Rock Bridge finished fourth overall in the standings with 210 points.
For Battle, Graham Turner-Diaz finished 28th in the 50 free. Turner-Diaz also finished 26th in the 100 free.
Hickman’s 200 relay team consisting of {span}Scott Smale-Murillo, Micah Ragsdell, Jack Hoien and Sam Ragsdell finished third. {/span}
In the 200 IM, Micah Ragsdell finished in fifth while Santiago Calle finished 36th. Hickman had the 30th, 31st, 34th, 45th, 47th, 55th and 56th finishers in the 50 free.
{span}The Kewpies had one top-10 finisher in the 100 fly, Jack Hoien, 7th, while also having the 18th and 29th place finishers. Sam Ragsdell won the 100m free with a time of 47.73.{/span}
{span}Hickman’s A team finished 16th in the 200 relay while the B team finished 19th.{/span}
{span}The Kewpies had the fourth, ninth, 13th and 35th finishers in the 100 backstroke.{/span}
{span}Micah Ragsdell finished third in the 100 breast stroke.{/span}
{span}The 400 relay team finished in fourth place with a time of 3:27.48.{/span}
{span}Hickman finished in seventh overall with a total of 154 points.{/span}
{span}Tolton finishes first in Tolton Invitational{/span}{span}Tolton finished first in the Tolton Invitational cross country meet. The girls team had the first- and second-place finishers in Elyse Wilmes and Madison Taylor, while also having the seventh, ninth, 10th, 17th, 21st, 33rd and 36th place finishers out of the 71-person field.{/span}
{span}The boys team, led by fifth place finisher Garrett Wilmes, also had the sixth, seventh, ninth, 11th, 19th, 33rd, 37th, 41st, 49th, 54th, 65th, 77th, 81st, 95th, 100th, 101st and 102nd out of the 103 person field.{/span}
{span}Rock Bridge softball wins two {/span}{span}The first game of the day for the Bruins was a win against Jackson. It was highlighted by an Anna Christ two run home run in the first inning. This was followed by another two-run bomb in the fourth, this time by Sophie Schupp. Abby Hay also brought in two runs, adding to the 7-1 Bruins win.{/span}
{span}The second game came against Cape Notre Dame. Christ hit another two-{/span}run home run in the first inning. Hay hit a two run homer in the third which helped the Bruins build a 10-0 lead. The Bruins defeated Cape Notre Dame 11-0 in the end.
{span}Battle softball takes care of Bowling Green{/span}{span}The Spartans defeated the Bobcats 11-1.{/span}
{span}Battle started hot, scoring four runs in the first two innings. The momentum briefly stalled in the scoreless third before the Spartans brought in three runs total in the fourth and fifth innings. Bowling Green’s lone run came in the second inning.{/span}
{span}Tolton Softball beats Notre Dame {/span}{span}Tolton won both games of a doubleheader against Notre Dame (St. Louis), allowing only two runs across both. The Blazers scored 29 in the two games, winning the first game 14-0 and the second 15-2. The pitcher for the first game, Kate Guinn only allowed three hits while Bridgett Bartlett, only allowed 2 hits pitching the second game. Wrenn Orley hit her first career home run in the second matchup. {/span}
{span}Rock Bridge volleyball win in tournament{/span}{span}The Bruins played three games in the Cape Central Dig For Life Tournament. The first game came against the Saint Genevieve Dragons and the Bruins followed up their win with {span}victories{/span} against the Valle Catholic Warriors and the Dexter Bearcats. {/span}
Tolton wins close in Saint Louis against St. Mary’s
The Trailblazers got back to .500 with a 3-3 record after beating St. Mary’s in a close 1-0 performance. Senior Landon Petri was able to find the back of the net at the end of the first half for the game winning goal.
The win comes as a relief for the Trailblazers, ending a three game losing streak which had followed a strong 2-0 start to the season. Now with a chance to get back to a winning record, Tolton looks to get above .500 Tuesday as they face St. Francis Borgia.
Hickman wins Hannibal Tournament in convincing fashion
The Kewpies were rolling as they won the Hannibal Tournament following two dominate performances in the semifinal and final games.
Hickman beat Saxony Lutheran 3-1 in the semifinal match and followed that up with a crushing 8-0 mercy rule victory over Sikeston. The Kewpies amassed an unprecedented 17 goals over the span of their three games in the tournament. However, their closest match of the tournament, the 3-1 win over Saxony Lutheran was a great opportunity for the Kewpies to experience a game in unfamiliar territory.
“We went down 1-0 early off a free kick, about 15 minutes into the first half,” Hickman coach Willem Ross said. “We haven’t been in that position much so it was good for us to experience that. They were a team that could give us trouble if we didn’t have the right attitude, and I was interested to see how the guys would respond.” Their response was strong, with the game tied 1-1 at the end of the half, they’d go on to take complete control in the 2nd pulling out to a 3-1 lead and eventually the win.
“I’m proud of them for staying the course. I talked to them about the 76ers and Joel Embiid, ‘trust the process’, just get them to keep doing what was working” Ross said.
With a record of 6-1 and a tournament win under their belt, the Kewpies look to keep rolling as they face off against Smith-Cotton next Wednesday.