Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have one wrestler apiece compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday at Holt High School in Wentzville.
Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
Rock Bridge's Socorro Rodriguez (140) continued her impressive season as she won her first-round and quarterfinal match by pin.
Both wrestlers have qualified for state by reaching the semifinal round of the district tournament. The girls next compete for a spot in their respective district championship matches Saturday.
Flurry of state diving qualifiers for Columbia schools
Hickman and Rock Bridge will be represented in the MSHSAA Class 2 state diving meet after two athletes from each school qualified during the Class 2 District 1 meet in Belton.
Hickman's Savannah Alten placed second, while Megan Zguta placed seventh. Rock Bridge will send fifth and sixth-place finishers Annalise Wightman and Bella Hutchinson to the state meet.
The quartet of Kewpies and Bruins will next compete in the Class 2 state meet Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters.