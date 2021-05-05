Hickman and Rock Bridge baseball faced off in another big rivalry matchup.
But thanks to stellar play on the mound, the Kewpies secured the win.
Hickman pitchers Ray Schroeder, Ryan Holmes and Jackson Forck put together a shutout as the Kewpies came out on top 3-0.
Fans of both schools packed the stands on a day with what can only be described as perfect baseball weather.
Schroeder took the mound for the Kewpies, and his pitches were on point from the beginning. The senior opened the game with four strikeouts in the first two innings, as he ended his day with five strikeouts in five innings pitched, giving up three hits, no runs and no walks.
Schroeder also helped himself out on offense in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on first and second, he hit a hard grounder toward right field, which Bruins second baseman Cullen Snow prevented from getting past him. But baserunner Carter Abrams still scored from second to give the Kewpies the first run of the ballgame.
It was left to Rock Bridge pitcher Jake Hawkins to limit thefirst inning damage. After a walk and Mason Meloy reaching base, Tyler Stine hit a grounder right back to Hawkins, who was able to toss it to the catcher for the force out to prevent a run. But a bases-loaded walk to Joseph Villarreal put the Kewpies up by two later in the inning.
The Bruins were threats on offense in the third and fourth innings, but heads-up defense allowed the Kewpies to maintain their two-run lead.
Justus Poppa attempted to steal third base with two outs in the third inning, but Schroeder threw him out instead. In the fourth, a leadoff double from Austin Stewart and a sacrifice bunt to move him over had the Bruins in prime position to get on the board.
Then Kaiden Stoffer came up to bat and hit a grounder to third base, where Braden Hemmer made a lightning quick decision and tagged Stewart out.
Hickman tacked on another run in the fourth inning as a grounder got past shortstop Toby Scheidt and brought in Kewpies center fielder Villarreal.
With the win, Hickman rebounds from its loss Saturday to Blue Springs and improves its record to 16-8. The Kewpies have won five of their last six games. On the other side, Rock Bridge lost its fourth straight game to fall to 16-10.