Hickman baseball beat Battle 3-0 in a local-rivalry game at Battle. The Kewpies improved to 21-9, while the Spartans dropped to 9-15.
With the win, Hickman officially claimed the Central Missouri Athletics Circuit title.
The Kewpies will next play in their Class 6 District 5 Tournament opener against Fort Osage on Monday, while Battle will play in its final regular season game against Helias at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
Bruins advance to the district championship
Rock Bridge boys tennis beat Holt 5-0 in district semifinal play Tuesday at Bethel Park. The rolling Bruins improved to 15-4 on the year.
Rock Bridge will play for the Class 3 District 4 Championship against Liberty (Wentzville) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Park.
Trailblazers fall to the Jays
Tolton girls soccer lost to Capital City 5-3, moving its record to 13-3-1.
The Jays scored twice in the final 12 minutes, breaking the tie and running away with their 16 win of the season.
Tolton’s Lainey Maddix, Madison Taylor and Kensie Serio recorded goals.
The Trailblazers will next hit the pitch against Lutheran St. Charles at 5 p.m. Thursday on the road.
Bruins baseball gets shut out
Rock Bridge baseball lost 2-0 to Fatima. The Bruins (26-7) have lost five straight games after dominating for most of the regular season.
Rock Bridge will wrap up its regular season against Willard at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the road.