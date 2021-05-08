Tolton girls soccer entered Saturday’s matchup as hot as it could be, looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games. However, Hickman had other plans.
The Kewpies came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, putting up four goals in the first half. A two-goal game from Ava Hoenes helped Hickman complete a dominating 5-0 victory.
Originally to be played at Tolton, the match was moved to Hickman after the Kewpies agreed to host it on their turf field. The sizable Hickman crowd was treated to a wonderful performance by the home team.
After a loss to Rock Bridge on Wednesday, this was exactly the performance Hickman needed. For a Kewpies squad that has struggled with injuries this season, the win brings their season record to 13-5 with five wins in their past six games.
“It’s been a challenge this year, with all the injuries we’ve had,” Hickman coach Will Ross said. “It seemed like whenever we got someone back, we’d lose someone else. But they show up to work hard, and they’ve given themselves a chance to win every game.”
The assist of the game came in the first half when Sophia Elfrink attempted a shot from 50 yards out, only for the ball to take a bounce and find its way to Hoenes. Hoenes took a few strides before shooting it past the diving Tolton goalkeeper to score her second goal of the game.
Sophie Leigh scored the fourth goal for Hickman, when a long shot from outside the box found its way into the back of the net. In the second half, a Tolton foul led to a Kewpies penalty kick. Hickman senior defender Katie Lawson stepped up to take the kick and buried it into the top left corner to register her first career goal.
Tolton’s loss dropped it to 12-4, with the five-goal loss marking its biggest of the season.
Despite the four-goal deficit, Tolton showed better effort defensively, matching Hickman’s hustle and stopping it from getting back into its first-half rhythm.
Both teams will be back in action Monday, with Hickman welcoming Smith-Cotton. Tolton will look to rebound on the road against Trinity Catholic.