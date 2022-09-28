Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam.
The Helias bats responded strongly, scoring 10 runs over the ensuing three innings, including five in the fifth inning. Hickman was only able to muster an additional run. Helias edged out Hickman on hits 12-9, but three Kewpie errors aided the home team. The Kewpies dropped to 7-13 with Wednesday’s loss.
Hickman will host the Kewpie Classic Tournament beginning Friday.
Helias defeats Rock Bridge at home
Rock Bridge volleyball hosted Helias at home, where the Crusaders won 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22).
The Bruins’ loss snapped a seven-match win streak, dropping Rock Bridge to 15-2 on the season, its first since Sept. 10 against Liberty North.
Rock Bridge hosts Fort Zumwalt West at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton routs Missouri Military Academy 6-0
Tolton boys soccer got back to winning ways in Mexico, Missouri, cruising past Missouri Military Academy 6-0.
Steven Becvar and Ryan Stevens each netted two goals in the win. Lucas Boyer and Avery Wells both scored to bring the Trailblazers’ total to six. Senior Alex Steffes shutout the Fighting Colonels, earning his third clean sheet in the past four games.
Tolton next faces St. Mary’s at noon Saturday in Columbia.
Hickman loses on penalties to Hannibal
Hickman boys soccer traveled to Hannibal, where the Kewpies lost on penalties. The win was Hannibal coach Eric Hill’s 500th of his career.
The Kewpies return to the pitch again Friday at Camdenton’s Laker Shootout.
Tolton crushed by Crusaders at home
Tolton girls tennis hosted Helias at Cosmo Park and suffered an 8-1 defeat, falling to an even 7-7 on the season.
The Trailblazers take on Fulton on Thursday in Columbia.