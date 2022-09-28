Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City.

The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

