The bats in Tuesday’s softball game between divisional and cross-town rivals Battle and Hickman behaved much like the temperature — they started hot and cooled throughout the night.
The only runs in Hickman’s 4-1 win on Tuesday were scored in the first and third innings.
Battle tagged senior Hickman pitcher Abby Hurtado early. When sophomore Brooke Nutter was hit by a pitch, the clean-up hitter, Allie Ferrell, knocked her home with a line-drive double.
It didn’t take long for Hickman to answer.
The Kewpies’ smart baserunning and timely hitting in the bottom half of the first made for a 3-1 lead. Lucy Hurtado and courtesy runner Zoe Derboven both stole second in the frame. Hurtado scored the tying run off a single from sister Abby and Derboven’s run put Hickman ahead when Brooke Greene slapped a double.
Both defenses settled into a groove after a hilly first inning. Neither pitcher allowed a run in the second frame.
Things looked rough for Battle pitcher Brooke Nutter again in the bottom of the third.
Emily King hit a frozen-rope line drive that threatened to clear the fence in left-center. The ball hit the top bar of the fence and a hustling Brooklynn Spillman threw the ball in before King’s double could affect the score. Damage could not be spared, however, because a sacrifice groundout by Greene scored the runner in the next at-bat. Hickman’s lead extended to 4-1.
Greene ended the game 1 for 3 with a double for the Kewpies.
“My approach to go up there is just see ball, hit ball,” the senior said. “There’s no pressure. Just see ball, hit ball.”
Greene earned three of Hickman’s four RBI. None of her teammates had more than a hit in the competition and only two hits for extra bases.
“You know, it’s hard as a coach to complain when they are hitting line drives,” Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said. “I mean, they’ll fall eventually. I thought they really did a good job of taking those outside pitches the other way, and putting good swings on the ball.”
Abby Hurtado went the rest of the way for the Kewpies. The senior gave up only one run and struck out two in her six innings of work.
Mya McCubbin closed the game for Battle, working from the fourth inning on. The junior blanked Hickman batters in the final innings, striking out three.
“We made Hickman play hard,” Henderson said of the loss. “They had to play hard to beat us.”
Battle (6-7) has a quick turnaround and will go on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell.
Hickman (9-2) stays at home for its next game. The senior-day contest is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday against Silex.