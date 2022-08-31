A walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Ava Hanson gave Hickman softball a 4-3 win over Monroe City in nine innings Wednesday in Columbia.
Hickman started off the game with a run in both the first and second inning to give it an early advantage.
Monroe City was able to fight back. Emily Freidank got the comeback started with a leadoff triple in the fourth inning. She was brought in the next at-bat. The Panthers tied the game in the sixth after scoring two runs on sacrifices.
Hickman pitcher Adlen Baker held it down the rest of the way. Baker went all nine innings of the game, only allowing six hits and three earned runs.
The Kewpies were able to end the game in the ninth. After loading the bases to start the inning, Hanson flew out to left field to bring in the winning run.
Leadoff hitter Lucy Hurtado recorded a 4-for-5 day at the plate to lead Hickman.
It is the second win in as many days for the Kewpies. They next face Rolla on Friday in Rolla.
Helias scored 12 runs to beat Tolton softball 12-4 in Jefferson City. This is the second straight game Tolton has let up 12 runs.
Tolton struck first with a three run second inning to make it 3-0. A double by sophomore Sadie Sexauer brought in two of those runs. She led the team with two hits, both doubles.
The lead wouldn’t last long though, as Helias came back and took the lead on a two-run home run by center fielder Maddie Verslues.
From there on out, it was all Crusaders. After Tolton scored to cut the deficit to two, Helias scored six unanswered runs to end the game.
As a team, Helias totaled 16 hits. Both Arica Ketcherside and Molly Berkey finished with three hits.
Helias is now 6-1 on the season.
Tolton heads home to play Notre Dame from St. Louis on Thursday.
Hickman girls tennis defeated Rolla 9-0 on the road.
The Kewpies return home for their next matchup, facing Blue Springs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton girls golf posted a 19-over 159 at the Golf Club of Wentzville to defeat St. Dominic by five strokes.
The Trailblazers return to the course Tuesday for a quad-match with Hallsville, Harrisburg and Salisbury at L.A. Nickell Golf Course in Columbia.
