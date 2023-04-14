Hickman baseball stumbled against Christian Brothers College's high-powered offense, losing its first of two games played in the Columbia Tournament on Friday 12-3.
It wasn't all bad for the Kewpies (9-5), as Hank Cummings went two-for-three and added two runs batted in.
Additionally, head coach Isaiah Cummings said that Kaelin Tindall "dazzled with the glove at third."
The Kewpies got their bats going in the second game of the Columbia Tournament, defeating Smith-Cotton 15-2.
Connor Lovin took the mound for the Kewpies, going 4⅓ innings while only allowing one earned run.
Josh McClintock went two-for-five with two RBI. Cory Chostner was a perfect four-for-four with a home run.
Braden Hemmer went two-for-four with three runs batted in. Hank Cummings tallied three-for-four with two runs batted in.
"We made adjustments and hit a lot balls hard. ... We needed that. We have the guys. It's about confidence and adjustments," head coach Isaiah Cummings said.
After two days, Hickman is 1-2 in the Columbia Tournament.
The Kewpies return to the diamond in the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday when they host Willard at Hickman.