Hickman stuns Battle, 64-61

Hickman students cheer for their varsity basketball team during a game against Battle on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Hickman students chanted throughout the game in support of their team.
Battle boys basketball had every opportunity to win when it took on Hickman Friday night.
Instead, despite missed free throws from the Kewpies, the Spartans failed to box out for rebounds on missed shots. They couldn't convert rebound and shot opportunities in the final minutes, handing the Kewpies a 64-61 win.
Despite a young roster, Hickman maintained composure in the face of double-digit deficits, which Hickman coach Cray Logan believes demonstrated just how much the team has grown since the season began.
“That was the first time we found ourselves down, and we were able to dig ourselves out from under it,” Logan said.
Kewpies sophomore Brock Camp led the way with 17 points on the night, but he started slowly.
Battle minimized Camp’s scoring efforts quite effectively, especially in the first quarter. In each of Hickman’s first three possessions, Camp had an off target shot that led to the Spartans taking a 7-2 lead early.
Once the second quarter began, Battle’s lead began to slip away. The Spartans missed six shots in a row, directly resulting in nine points for the Kewpies.
Energy progressively rose in the gym as the game became closer. Noise became such an issue towards the end of the second quarter that the scorer’s table couldn’t hear the referee’s whistle.
The game's stakes started to set in for both teams and their fan bases as three players from the Missouri men’s basketball team arrived to watch the remainder of the game inside the standing-room-only gymnasium.
After Hickman banked a 3-point shot from James Townsend and a field goal from Jordan Richardson, the Kewpies secured a narrow one-point lead at half.
In the third quarter, Battle flexed its strength: depth. The Spartans picked up eight quick points off of the bench from senior Zander Stephens and sophomore Jack Putnam.
In the final quarter, Tay Patrick was forced into a backcourt violation during a vital possession while miscommunication led to turnovers for Hickman.
However, the Kewpies reinvigorated their offensive fight late in the quarter. Fighting back from a ten-point deficit, Hickman tied up the game in the last two minutes.
Hickman gained a two-point lead in the final minute that Battle had multiple opportunities to erase, but the Spartans couldn't grab the rebounds when it counted.
Friday was the first loss for Battle (17-7, 3-2 CMAC) since Jan. 12, and it came just one night shy of the seeding meeting for the Class 6, District 7 tournament. The Spartans next play Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After the game, both Battle coach Ben Pallardy and Logan echoed similar feelings: With such a competitive district, seeding is low on the priority list.
“No matter your seed, everyone will have to win against some really good teams,” Pallardy said.
Meanwhile, the win gives Hickman (17-7, 4-2) a big confidence boost after a rough double-digit loss to Rock Bridge Tuesday night. The Kewpies next travel to play Vashon Saturday at 3:30 p.m.