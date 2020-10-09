Hickman coach Wil Ross described his team's offense as a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, the Kewpies have made a habit of scoring early this season. On the other, they have had trouble holding onto, let alone expanding, on those leads.
"I think it’s almost kind of counterintuitive for us because I think there’s a mentality that we get up a goal early and the job’s done," Ross said. "The work's over. It has to be the opposite.”
That was the case for the Kewpies on Friday night. After junior Jaiden Taing scored within the opening two minutes on a corner kick, Hickman didn't find the net again until the 61st minute. For six minutes, the Kewpies trailed.
Hickman (6-3-1, 1-3 Central Missouri Athletics Conference) ended its game against Guadalupe Centers (11-2-1) in a 2-2 draw, with both teams fighting for a third goal until the final whistle. Mohamed Lehmedi scored the Kewpies' second goal.
“That’s a quality team," Ross said. "So to get any sort of results, we’re okay with. We’re not satisfied with it. You always wanna win, but we’re okay with it.”
Luckyboy Tarley and the Aztecs' offense pressed the Kewpies all night, but it wasn't until early in the second half that Guadalupe Centers found the back of the net. Alexis Ibarra eventually got the Aztecs on the board. He scored both their goals; one in the 44th minute and the other in the 55th to take the lead.
While Hickman's defense struggled at the beginning of the season, it has started to find its footing and managed to keep the Aztecs from a number of near goals.
“We started off shaky," senior defender Skip Smale-Murillo said. "We’ve had four clean sheets in a row, then this game. We’ve started to put our heart and bodies into the game and that’s kind of what’s been getting us through it and getting those clean sheets and winning it defensively."
Ross compared the Aztecs to Hickman's CMAC and cross-town foe Rock Bridge, which also has two strong forwards like Guadaplupe Centers' Tarley and Ibarra.
"We need to play players like that," Ross said. "If we want to win a district championship like we talk about or advance in the state playoffs, we gotta be able to handle players like that.”
After Hickman plays its two Saturday invitational games, only five games will remain for the Kewpies in the regular season. For Ross, the biggest thing standing between his team and a district title is its mentality.
"We struggle to want to show up and compete," he said. "When we have more talent than the other team, sure we want to show up and compete. That’s fun. It’s fun when you’re playing your little brother and you know you can beat him. The teams that we need to compete with to play for a Dc and win a DC, those are the games where we have to have a better mentality. That starts tonight."
His players seem to be on the same page. Smale-Murillo said he wasn't sure if the momentum Hickman had built up the past few games can carry it to the postseason.
“I guess we’re gonna wait and see," he said. "It’s good right now, we just have to keep it up.”
Hickman next plays East Kansas City at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Kewpies will also play against Ozark at 1 p.m. Both games will be at Hickman.