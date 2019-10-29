The rain was coming down at Battle, and once the soccer game started, a downpour of goals came down.
In the fifth minute, Sam Wills struck a ball past the Battle goalkeeper to open the scoring for Hickman. A minute later Kavanah Bollinger bent a free kick into the top corner to double the Kewpies’ lead, and seconds after Bollinger’s effort Jaiden Tang tapped in a goal past Battle keeper Ty Leroux.
The three-goal onslaught in less than four minutes ended the game almost as quickly as it started, with Hickman (9-13) coasting to a 6-0 win over Battle (5-16) on Tuesday.
“I think any time you get that out of the gate it’s awesome but it’s surprising,” Hickman coach Will Ross said. “We made it a point to come out strong today.”
The Kewpies could have had more goals in their early offensive flurry, as Jordan Ferarro’s shot rattled the crossbar in the third minute before Jaiden Tang’s effort in the fifth minute caromed off the post.
But once Hickman had its breakthrough seconds later, it didn’t look back. The Kewpies dominated possession for the entire night and added a header from Nick Lugo and a goal off of a throw-in from Jacob Fajen to go into halftime with a 5-0 lead.
Battle only registered one shot on goal in the first half and continued to struggled to create chances in the second half. Offensive futility has been a theme for the Spartans this season with only 12 goals in their 21 games this year.
A Luke Telle free kick that ricochetted off the wall and into the goal gave Hickman its sixth goal of the night. The Kewpies seem to be peaking at the right time with four wins in their last five games. The offense has found its footing with 14 goals over that stretch. Ross credits part of that success to a change to a 4-5-1 formation with more midfielders after the Rock Bridge Tournament two weeks ago.
“We have some confidence going with us right now,” Ross said. “We made some adjustments and changed out formation and it seems to have paid dividends up to this point.”
Battle looks to get back on track when it hosts Warrenton at 6:45 p.m. Thursday to end the regular season. Hickman closes out the regular season against Hannibal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hickman.
After the regular season finales, both teams will join Rock Bridge in postseason play in the Class 4 District 9 tournament. Fourth-seed Battle is the host and plays top seed Jefferson City at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 before the third-seed Kewpies follow with their matchup with second-seed Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. at Battle.