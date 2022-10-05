Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10).
Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.
“Tonight’s match was not really about who we were playing,” Gunn said. “It was about making the adjustments we needed to make.”
Hickman (15-7-3) started the match in sync and jumped out to an early lead. Tolton responded with a late push to cut into its deficit, but the Kewpies ended the opening set with an ace.
Tolton (12-6-2) won two of the first three points in the second set before Hickman took a 10-8 lead. The Kewpies padded their lead with a 10-4 run, but the Trailblazers scored eight straight points to tie the set at 20.
Hickman won the next two points after heated rallies, and Tolton never could get back to even in the match.
The Kewpies scored the first five points of the third set and kept the Trailblazers on their heels defensively to complete the sweep.
Gunn was complimentary of his team’s efficiency and noted that the adjustments were apparent in his players’ mental toughness, focus and decision making.
“It is all about building consistency so that you don’t make errors in key moments,” he said.
Hickman next plays Saturday in the Lebanon Pinkfest tournament.
Tolton hosts Cardinal Ritter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first of four remaining regular-season matches, all at home.
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Jefferson City
A week after Helias snapped Rock Bridge volleyball’s seven-match win streak, the Bruins bounced back with a road sweep of Jefferson City (25-22, 25-15, 25-22).
Rock Bridge (16-2) next hosts Hannibal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge softball defeats Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge softball had no problem in Sedalia against Smith-Cotton, winning 12-0 in six innings.
After Abby Hay hit a solo home run to make it 2-0 in the third inning, Sophie Schupp hit a grand slam to put a stamp on the six-run frame.
Anna Christ belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to cap the scoring. Kennedy Watson tossed five scoreless innings before Molly Murphy pitched the sixth.
Rock Bridge (33-1) will put its 29-game win streak on the line Saturday in a doubleheader against Webb City and hosts Kickapoo in Springfield.
Tolton softball rallies past Capital City
Tolton avenged last Saturday’s loss to Capital City in the Kewpie Classic with a 5-3 road win in Jefferson City.
After falling behind 3-0, the Trailblazers rattled off two runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the seventh to complete the comeback.
Sadie Sexauer roped a two-run double in the fifth to make it a one-run game.
Sexauer came through again in the seventh to tie the game with an RBI single. Kenadie May put Tolton ahead with a two-run single on a 3-2 count with two outs.
Kate Guinn held Capital City to just one hit in a complete-game performance.
Tolton (18-10) wraps up its regular season Friday with three games at the First Community National Bank Tournament in Rolla. The Trailblazers play Farmington at 1:30 p.m., Cor Jesu at 3:15 p.m. and Union at 6:45 p.m.