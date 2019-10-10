Hickman volleyball looks as if it’s peaking at the right time.
The Kewpies’ season has been a “roller coaster” according to coach Greg Gunn, where peaks and valleys have been common as Hickman has been looking to find its rhythm all year.
But now on the verge of their longest win streak of the season, the Kewpies finally look to be firing on all cylinders by banding together and competing night-in and night-out.
With Districts a little over two weeks away, Hickman notched its fourth-straight win and 18th overall in a 25-7, 25-12 sweep of struggling cross-city rival Tolton Thursday evening at Tolton Catholic.
The match wasn’t competitive: The Kewpies led wire-to-wire in both sets and never looked to be in any discomfort. With an attack boasting of Jerica Jackson, Shannon Yockey and Avery Zerrer, Hickman simply was the better team and proved so emphatically.
“We’ve gotten beat by teams that we’ve underestimated,” Jackson said. “Coming here, we kind of thought we can’t think that. We just have to have a positive mindset, and then also think that we need to play our level instead of playing down.”
With six seniors in the lineup, none of whom know what it’s like to win a district championship at Hickman, it’s a group that’s looking for some silverware. The Kewpies are in a good position to do so as one of the top teams in Class 4’s District 8.
With that amount of experience and depth, Gunn remarked that his team doesn’t need to rely on the performances of one player to succeed and often has different players leading the charge for different games and situations.
“Everybody is a contributor,” Gunn said. “They all are strong, they all have great experience, they get along with each other ... if somebody has an off night, there’s five other kids on the court that can pick her up. I’d say that’s probably the strength of this group.”
Tolton coach Chris Viers has seen his team’s play improve over the course of the season, recently getting straight-set victories against Centralia and North Callaway on Sept. 28 at the Hallsville Invitational.
Still, the Trailblazers’ Thursday loss dropped them to 3-18 overall on the year, after suffering their fifth-straight defeat. Viers is looking for answers — and right now, he isn’t getting any.
“Any lineup I put in, someone blows up,” Viers said. “I try and move it over here, and it blows up over here. I try to fix it there, and it blows up there. And it comes from having six positions that you’re training ... There’s no one steady. Every single position it’s an ‘I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.’”
Meanwhile at Hickman, with the Kewpies playing some of their best volleyball all year at the moment, Jackson said that she thinks that it’s the girls’ chemistry and cohesiveness that has made Hickman move in the right direction this late in the season.
“We all love each other and stand up for each other and keep each other in a good attitude,” Jackson said. “Giving props to the defense and having a good pass to our setter, and then having a good hit, that all works together. We all work together to get that point.”
Hickman plays this Saturday at the Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament, while Tolton competes next against St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday in Washington, Missouri.