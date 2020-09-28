Hickman entered Monday night’s match against Eldon with a 12-6-4 record. The Kewpies have seen every kind of outcome , but they entered Monday’s game facing one of their biggest challenges yet: bringing down coach Melinda Wyre-Washington and her red-hot Mustangs.
Hickman started off slow in the first set. The Kewpies gave up several points off unforced errors, and the Mustangs took advantage. Eldon went up as much as 18-10, and never quite let up, running away with the set 25-17. Though Hickman put up a fight, Eldon retained composure, and broke out the brooms to send Hickman home in a three-set sweep.
Hickman attempted to stick around, getting out ahead early in the second set. The Kewpies got out to a solid six point lead, but it didn’t last long, as they lost momentum quickly. After several lead changes and tough rallies, Eldon kept their cool to down the Kewpies 25-23.
Though the Kewpies blew a solid lead and dropped a close set, coach Greg Gunn did not yet feel like the game was out of reach. He rounded his girls in the huddle, assuring that they still had room to steal the game and light up the home crowd.
Hickman put together a 15-10 lead, but Eldon remained on its heels. The Mustangs stuck around to knot things up at 21, and had Gunn shaking his head before deciding to talk things over with his girls. From there it was downhill, and Eldon pulled away 25-21 to down Hickman to seal the win .
“We gave up way too many points to start the game,” Gunn said. “We made a lot of unforced errors. We gotta do a better job at controlling the ball.”
Gunn gave props where it was due.
“To give Eldon credit, they adjusted pretty well,” Gunn said. "They had a pretty good attack from the outside and our blocking wasn’t there. We continued to make more errors as well."
The Kewpies will look to improve their play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Smith-Cotton.