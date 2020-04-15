Less than two months after competing for a state title in Mizzou Arena, Hickman’s Belle Harrell announced her commitment to wrestle for Missouri Valley College on Monday.
Harrell said that the Vikings checked all her boxes when looking at schools.
“I looked at what schools had the best training schedule for me,” Harrell said, “the team members that were on it and that what they were recruiting best fit my wrestling type.”
Carol Harrell, Belle’s mother, believes staying close to home was key for Belle.
“She liked the fact that it was close to home and she could still watch her younger brothers and their sports activities,” Carol said. “They have a really good girls program there that’s well known.”
Hickman coach Dan Pieper was excited to see Harrell join the Vikings program, which has had multiple girls go on to compete in the Olympics.
“Missouri Valley’s a nice program,” Pieper said. “It’s one of the top women’s wrestling programs out there.”
During her time as a Kewpie, Harrell took the first state championship in girls wrestling for a Columbia athlete in 2019, placing first in the 121-pound weight class.
Harrell believes Pieper has played a huge role in her wrestling success.
“He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve had,” Belle said. “He’s a very big figure in my life. He’s always been there for me.”
“From the first day she was there he believed in her and pushed her,” Carol said. “He took her under his wing and gave her so many opportunities.
“We started a girls program and we were fortunate to have Belle Harrell join us,” Pieper said. “Belle means everything to the program, especially on the female side. For us at Hickman, she’s our J’den Cox on the female side.”
Harrell continued her dominance on the mat going in to the 2020 season, qualifying for state in the 120-pound weight class. She finished as a runner-up to Troy’s Autumn Flanigan in the finals, suffering only her third loss as a Kewpie.
Harrell finished her career at Hickman as a two-time state finalist. Pieper acknowledged that Harrell set the bar high for future Kewpie wrestlers.
“You can’t ask for much more than that when you start a brand new program,” he said.
At Missouri Valley, Harrell will join one of the original women’s wrestling programs, which started in 2016. The transition to collegiate wrestling also presents a change in the style of wrestling.
Belle has had contact with her future coach at Missouri Valley, Carl Murphree, who she’s worked with in the past.
High school focuses on folkstyle wrestling, which emphasizes controlling your opponent and avoiding being turned or exposed. College wrestling follows a freestyle scoring system, which emphasizes exposure points and pining your opponent’s shoulder to the mat.
Pieper envisions the transition to be difficult, but nothing Belle can’t handle.
“Belle’s been involved in the international and national freestyle scene for awhile,” Pieper said. “She’s not going to be new to that scene, but at the same time, it is a new style of wrestling for her.”
Carol looks forward to seeing Belle dominate as a Viking.
“Knowing that she’s wrestling for a college team is going to make her push herself even more.”