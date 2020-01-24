Despite snow and bad weather, Hickman High School hosted its 30th annual wrestling invitational Friday — the Hickman Invite.
The first day of the invitational saw 24 schools competing for the honors, including local rivals Battle and Rock Bridge.
Hickman had 12 wrestlers competing Friday, with Hayden Benter being one of the standout performers for the Kewpies.
Benter, a freshman who wrestles in the 120-pound weight class, won two of his three matchups on the night.
"I think it's really competitive out there," Benter said while talking of the high level of competition seen in the first day's action.
Benter felt that he was able to execute his moves effectively, giving him the upper hand against his opponents..
"I didn't give up much action," Benter said.
Benter also acknowledged how unique the Hickman Invite is when compared to other wrestling tournaments the Kewpies participate in.
"This a different tournament from the others," he said. "We're going to see a lot of these kids in District and State."
Benter looks forward to the second day of competition, as he looks to avenge his only loss he suffered against an opponent from the Hallsville Indians.
The Hickman Invite continues at 9:00 a.m. Saturday as wrestlers will finish their pool rounds and compete for the championship.