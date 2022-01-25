It was a disappointing night for Hickman wrestling, losing 52-27 on the road to Jefferson City. The Kewpies dropped six of their past seven matches to end the night.
After being ranked ninth in the most recent Missouri Wrestling Class 4 standings, the Kewpies faced a tall task in Jefferson City, which came off a first-place finish in Hickman’s tournament last weekend.
“We knew we were going to have to get some upsets in the upper weights,” Hickman coach Dan Pieper said. “Jefferson City is very tough in the upper weights, they’re all ranked up there, and they’re going to be contending for Class 3 titles.”
Pieper’s assessment of the Jays’ talent in the heavier weight classes would prove to be correct, as three of the Kewpies’ four match wins came under the 145-pound mark. The only win above that mark was Cole Harrell’s impressive 14-0 decision victory in the 170-pound weight division.
One of the biggest reasons for Hickman’s struggles in the higher weight classes was its inexperience, as two freshmen currently sit as starters in the 195-pound and 220-pound weight divisions. One of those freshmen, Dain Almquist (220), generated an energy from Pieper that no other Kewpie matched during his hard-fought match, which saw him get pinned in the third period. Despite the outcome, Pieper was proud of his young star and boasted confidence that he can keep improving.
“Dain’s a first-year kid who’s never wrestled before,” Pieper said. “He does some things that first year kids do, and we’re working with what he’s got. He’s got good physical tools.”
But it wasn’t all bad for the Kewpies, as they saw impressive performances in their lighter weight classes. Junior Hayden Benter (126) and senior Ethan Barr (138) both recorded pinfall victories.
The Kewpies will be back in action this weekend at the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament, starting 9 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.