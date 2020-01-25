After several days of pool rounds, the Kewpies’ 30th annual Hickman Invite came to a close Saturday.
In a competition that saw 24 high schools participate, Hickman finished fifth overall, totaling 187.5 points.
Junior Jacob Waldron played a big role in Hickman’s success, finishing first in the 145-pound division. Waldron defeated Northwest High School’s Cannon Newhouse in a scrappy 2-0 match.
Hickman also saw important contributions from other wrestlers. Jacob Huggans, Cole Harrell, Max Neuhaus and Cameron Cornman all placed in the top five of their respective weight classes. Ethan Barr, a sophomore, finished second in the 113-pound weight division, losing first place to Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge .
Including McCallister, Rock Bridge had four wrestlers receive medals. Owen Twaddle took third in the 138-pound division, Will Bower finished fourth in the 195-pound division and Marquis McCaster earned a fifth place finish in the 160-pound division.
Battle High School also received honors as Jackson Shea took second place in the 120-pound division.
The Edwardsville Tigers received the most points of any school, gaining over 344, while Northwest’s Chase Stegall won the award for most outstanding wrestler.
Hickman’s next match will be Tuesday in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge will compete in the Kyle Thrasher Tournament on Friday in St. Louis. Battle will go up against St. Charles West High School on Thursday at St. Charles West.