After Friday night's 37-14 loss to Hazelwood Central, Hickman football's bumpy season came to an end. The year didn't end in a way that can make any Kewpie happy — a blowout playoff loss at home — but a 3-7 record is an improvement on last year's and should excite fans for the future.
Going into the season, Hickman knew it had a younger squad, with 36 of the 62 players on its roster being sophomores or freshmen. It wasn't just young players sitting on the bench, either. Some of its best wide receivers — Tionne Milo and Lucas Murray — along with eventual starting quarterback Carter Holliday and defensive leader Elijah Morton were also a part of this bunch.
The Kewpies' inexperience showed at the start of the year, as they opened up their season with back-to-back blowout loses to powerhouses Francis Howell and Helias. However, during the latter of the two games, Hickman found a spark it would ride through the rest of the season. That game marked the first time this season that running back Deon Weston rushed for 100+ yards — something he would do six times in total. The next week Hickman got its first win with Weston scoring two touchdowns in a 26-7 victory over Capital City.
After that, wins were hard to come by as the Kewpies lost four of their next five games, with the sole triumph coming against Smith-Cotton. During this stretch Hickman dropped two important rivalry games, first against Jefferson City, then the Providence Bowl against Rock Bridge. It was in the first of those games when coach Cedric Alvis — desperate for any sort of offensive production from anyone not named Weston — made the switch to Holliday at quarterback. He played two games before being contracting mononucleosis, causing him to miss the rest of the season.
The final game of the regular season showed just why fans should be encouraged for next year. Sophomore quarterback Cooper Thornhill — in his first start of the season — led the offense to 33 points, with some help from Weston and his four touchdowns. Another sophomore, Rodney McNeil, scored his second defensive touchdown of the year as the defense forced four turnovers.
That took us to Friday night, when the sixth-seed Kewpies lost in the first round of the Class 6 District 2 tournament to the third-seeded Hazelwood Central. Bad snaps took one scoring opportunity away from Hickman and later another one gave two points to the Hawks on a safety. The loss magnified a season's worth of problems: No scoring, inconsistent defense and too many physical mistakes.
The young Kewpies will try to take this season's experiences and grow from them next year. It was a tough schedule that saw four of their seven loses coming to teams with eight or more wins.