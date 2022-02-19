Entering Saturday, five wrestlers from Hickman and Rock Bridge remained in the 2022 MSHSAA Championships, as three took home state titles for their respective Class 4 divisions.
Rock Bridge junior Carter McCallister (138) was one of two Columbia wrestlers flexing an undefeated record in the final round Saturday. McCallister only wrestled three times prior to the championship match, improving to 44-0.
McCallister fought back in full time to defeat David Cross of Francis Howell Central by a 7-5 decision. The match got chippy with time called for a move that put Cross awkwardly on his neck, before Cross shoved McCallister off the mat into the scorer’s table.
The Bruin improves to 45-0 with his second consecutive state title for the 138-pound weight class.
Hickman freshman Hank Benter entered the 106-pound final with a 40-0 record. Benter started his final match on his back, until finding his feet and pinning Devon Harrison of Liberty in nearly a minute.
Benter becomes the first Kewpie state champion since 2018, when current Missouri wrestler Jeremiah Kent won the 170-pound final.
“We’re excited for (Hank),” coach Dan Pieper said. “We knew what we had to get there. We knew what we were looking at. We saw a bunch of film. Hank is Hank; you just give him a couple opportunities and he’s going to beat you. He’s not a kid you want to give a second opportunity to.”
Hank’s brother, Hayden, completed the Benter sweep, winning the 126-pound weight final. The junior pinned Kolby Warren of Christian Brothers College, improving to 35-6 on his career.
“It’s great,” Hayden Benter said regarding he and his brother’s accomplishments. “It means we’ll have a board with ‘State Champions Hank Benter and Hayden Benter on it. It’s just fun.”
Hayden Benter was leading the match 4-2, before winning by fall after three minutes of grappling passed by.
Until Saturday, it had been 16 years since Hickman wrestling brothers won state titles in the same year.
“I’d win,” Hayden said on if he wrestled Hank. “I’d kick his ass.”
Following a 5-3 decision loss, Kewpie senior Ethan Barr (138) wrestled for fifth place in a loaded field of Division I recruits.
The Kent State commit took a sixth-place finish for the second consecutive year, while earning All-State recognition. He ends his high school career with 115 pins, a Hickman record.
“(Barr’s) growth has been tremendous,” Pieper said. “He was a scrappy little kid that came in at 106 pounds just like Hank Benter, and he’s now at 138 pounds. He’s been in the state tournament all four years for us. He’s the epitome of a student athlete for the Hickman Kewpies.”
Hickman junior Cole Harrell (170) wrestled his way to the third-place match, following a 9-1 major decision over Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs.
These two met in the first round Friday, as coach Dan Pieper anticipated seeing McIntyre again down the stretch.
“We had a good match for the first time, but we got caught,” Pieper said. “And we knew where we had to be. We knew what we had to do, and we had a game plan there. Cole executed very well and came out on top.”
Harrell ended his junior season with a fourth-place finish and All-State recognition, dropping a 4-2 decision in overtime to Connor Sandridge of Republic.
Hickman finished in fifth place with a total of 82 team points. Rock Bridge and Battle swiped 19th and 43rd place finishes with 28 and 4½ points, respectively.