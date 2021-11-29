Hickman boys basketball lost 73-66 against Troy-Buchanan on Monday in the opening round of the 51st Annual Peoples Bank & Trust Tournament.
The Trojans are hosting the tournament and got off to a great start, opening up the game with an 8-0 run against the Kewpies. Hickman battled back to be down three after the first quarter.
In the second quarter Hickman (1-1) got its first lead of the game and took it to halftime thanks to some good shooting from Langston Stroupe and Cory Chostner.
Then the third quarter happened.
Troy-Buchanan went on a 17-2 run that pushed it to 46-34. The Trojans held that lead the rest of the way, despite the Kewpies’ best efforts.
Hickman will fall into the consolation bracket and will face off against Holt on Wednesday.
Rock Bridge rolls through Holt in season opener
Rock Bridge boys basketball treated the home crowd with a dominant offensive display, blowing out Marshall 66-23.
The Bruins (1-0) wasted little time putting points on the board, jumping to an 8-3 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
By halftime, Rock Bridge already had built a dominant lead, leading 43-11.
The Bruins have many players to thank for a convincing win. Eight different players scored for Rock Bridge, with Kanyon Hummel (14), Ben Linnemeyer (13) and Sam Kaiser (11) each reaching double digits.
Rock Bridge will hit the road for its next game, facing off against Lee’s Summit North on Thursday in the first match of the Phog Allen Invitational in Independence.