Hickman boys basketball sneaked past Jefferson City 75-67 on Tuesday in Columbia.
The win comes off the shoulders of strong offensive and defensive showings from sophomore guards Isaiah Bonaparte and Langston Stroupe, who combined for 26 points.
Although only in their second year of high school, both Bonaparte and Stroupe have continued to show offensive prowess week after week.
“(Bonaparte and Stroupe) did a tremendous job,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “And it wasn’t just that they were selfishly scoring, coming down and one possession after another, getting a pass and taking (it) to the basket. But they were patient enough to wait for their turn, wait for the defense to collapse. And as soon as they did, they attacked and they made something great out of it.”
The two sophomores start on a young Hickman team, anchored by senior Henry Wilson, who added 14 points.
On the defensive side, Hickman commanded the ball with its regular full-court press. Following a 12-6 run, a Jeff City timeout looked to slow the Kewpies’ quickness, but it didn’t stop the pace at which Hickman was controlling into halftime and the third quarter.
The Kewpies controlled all facets of the game following their early lead, forcing contested shots and cleaning the defensive glass.
With a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter, Jeff City’s intensity started to pick up. The Jays found themselves trailing by four points, their smallest deficit of the game since the opening minutes.
Hickman’s offensive power was consistently countered by deep takes from Jeff City shooters. Although a mounting comeback was in the works, the Kewpies kept the Jays from trailing by less than two scores.
“It’s more or less about making sure in the second half that we know what adjustments they’re gonna make,” Logan said about Hickman’s fourth-quarter struggles. “And we can continue to control the game, and I felt like second half, we might have let it slip away from us for a quick second. And so we tried to maintain that control, but the pacing in the first half was really good.
“They did a great job in transition. I’d like to see us carry that over into the second half as well.”
With less deep shots from its wide range of guards, Hickman found consistent success from midrange and the paint. Newly appointed starter freshman Brock Camp scored 10 points, as Logan looked to utilize his 6-foot-5 frame to counter the Jays’ height advantage.
“Just try to get that size matchup like we wanted to start out with,” Logan said about starting Camp over sophomore James Townsend. “He did a great job for us.”
The yearly rivalry ended with a home win in Hickman’s favor, while the victory is felt throughout Columbia.
“Any time that a Columbia team can beat a Jeff City team, I am happy for any of them ever,” Logan said. “If Hickman beats Jeff City High School, it means something even bigger.”
Hickman improves to 12-11 on the season with its eyes now on crosstown rival Rock Bridge, which it faces Tuesday. The Kewpies are looking to another rivalry with a win-or-nothing mentality.
“Win, win, win,” Logan said. “We’ve got to prepare, and we are going to take a day off tomorrow just to get these guys some rest they absolutely deserve and need. And then Thursday, Friday, Saturday, our mentality is on Rock Bridge, making sure we get another conference win.”