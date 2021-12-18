Hickman boys basketball defeated Jackson 72-56 to secure its sixth straight win.
The Kewpies got out to a 13-0 lead to start the game. The team was bolstered by great shooting from beyond as the arc as it shot 41% from the 3-point line.
Jackson crept back into the game slowly and was only down six at half. Jackson had a size advantage with 6-foot-8 Clayton Ernst and 6-6 Nick Wasilewski inside the paint and gave themselves many second-chance opportunities.
In the second half, Hickman coach Cray Logan turned to 6-6 freshman Brock Camp to help bolster the interior of the Kewpies' defense.
"We knew Jackson was going to have to make some adjustments because we were shooting fairly well," Logan said. "We knew that and we knew we had to do a better job against Clayton Ernst. We felt like Brock would do a better job countering him on offense and defense. We just had to get the ball to Brock in the right positions, and he went to work."
After not playing a minute in the first half, Camp checked in and scored 11 points. His impact was felt early as he tied the game as the third quarter ended. After that, Hickman opened the fourth with an 11-2 run and cruised through the rest of the quarter.
"It felt great," Camp said. "I'm happy my teammates were there to help me through the way and I'm just ready to keep winning."
Camp's play impacted more than just the players on the court. As soon as he checked in and made plays, the crowd got back into the game after being silenced by a Jackson run.
"We greatly appreciate every single person that comes to help us out," Logan said, "Having the fans' support and the peers to support their guys is really, really fun to see. I think it'll continue to grow the more success we have."
Success has come early to Hickman after it finished last season with a losing record. Logan said in the preseason that with the talent on the roster, it should be winning more games. It has done just that this season. A six-game winning streak has the Kewpies at 7-1.
One big reason for their success has been the play of senior Henry Wilson. The lone senior in the starting lineup, Wilson has taken on a leadership role.
"It is a return on investment," Logan said. "Henry has put in the time, and he is getting back what he deserves."
Wilson tied Cory Chostner to lead Hickman with 16 points. Isaiah Bonaparte scored 11, and Jordan Richardson scored 10.
Despite the team's success so far, Logan still wants to see one more thing out of his team.
"I don't think we have faced our biggest opponent yet," Logan said. "That opponent is us. At some point, we are going to have to run into ourselves. Whenever that happens, the type of team that comes out on the other end of that is the type of team I am going to look forward to seeing at the end of the year."