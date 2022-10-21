In 2003, Courtney Haskell took over as Hickman softball's head coach with her husband Nick as an assistant. Now, nearly 20 years later, they have announced their retirement from the program along with other assistant coaches Amy Johnson and Jordan Logan.
There have been many memories for the Haskells, almost too many to count.
In the three district championships the Kewpies won during the Haskells' tenure, the first one in 2008 over Jefferson City stuck out. It was the Haskells' first win over the Jays and included a masterful performance from Taylor Cowan, who had gotten hit in the head by an errant warmup throw in the first inning.
"I promise she was medically cleared," Courtney said laughing. "It was pretty incredible."
Courtney sees the kids she coached as more of fond memories than results, however.
"I remember groups of kids versus specific games," she said. "The trips are fun. The dinners that they get to go out and eat at are fun. I'm proud I get to coach these kids. I really mean that."
Courtney recalled past players coming to visit sporadically, and she has been invited to weddings and baby showers.
"I love that," she said. "It means we're doing something right."
On the diamond, Courtney and Nick's marriage hasn't been something that's gotten in the way. Nick compliments Courtney on her coaching style and how it's led to success for the program.
"Everybody felt free to voice their opinions," he said. "Some head coaches struggle with that."
Courtney even joked about how some of her players just figured out that she and Nick, who go by "H2" to the team, are married.
"No one even asks what his name is," she said. "It's just H2."
With their oldest child entering his freshman year, the Haskells see now as a time to focus on their children's sporting events and activities.
"It's kind of been in the plans from the get go," Courtney said. "We're not going to miss anything else."
Hickman athletic director Jack Rubenstein thanked the Haskells for their impact on the program.
"Courtney and Nick have been staples in the Hickman softball community," Rubenstein said in an email. "They are true educators who have dedicated their lives to helping kids. We are sad to see them go although excited for them to have time for their family."
Rubenstein says Hickman will open the coaching position soon and will conduct interviews throughout this fall and winter.