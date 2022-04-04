Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton boys golf all competed Monday in the Columbia Classic at the Columbia Country Club. Francis Howell won the tournament with a team score of 25-over 309.
Tolton finished fourth, six shots off the Vikings. Junior Andrew Fallis won his first individual plaque, shooting 1-over-par 72. Christian Rischer shot 6 over, Chase Knorr shot 82, Garrett McIntosh shot 83 and Jake Thornburg shot 88.
Rock Bridge finished fourth, shooting 319. Hickman followed with a team score of 446, as Blake Skyes led the way at 8-over-par. Jackson Kreisman, Carter Holliday, Colbin Clark and Henry Huff contributed to the Kewpies' total .
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle return to the course at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Camdenton Laker Invitational at Lake Valley in Camdenton. The Kewpies and the Spartans will continue play at 4:30 p.m. against Helias at Lake of the Woods.
Tolton returns at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lake of the Woods against Duchesne and Christian.
Rock Bridge girls soccer tops Helias
Rock Bridge girls soccer continued its red-hot start to the season with a 3-0 win against Helias in Jefferson City.
In their first road test of the season, the Bruins (5-1, 1-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) made quick work of the Crusaders. Junior Noël Wheeler scored first, racing past Helias’ backline and slotting the ball at the near post. Junior Madison Hendershott put Rock Bridge up 2-0 before senior Campbell Deneke slotted home a penalty to put a bow on the three-goal night.
With 19 goals through their first six games, the Bruins’ potent offense has already proven capable of breaking down opposing defenses in numerous ways. That offense paired with a defense that already has kept three clean sheets has Rock Bridge sitting pretty nearly a month into the season.
The Bruins return Friday and Saturday to compete in the Helias Shootout with nonconference games against Waynesville and Eureka in Jefferson City.
Kewpies baseball opens CMAC season with win
Hickman defeated Capital City 6-1 on Monday at home, adding four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Cavaliers jumped on the board first with an infield single off the bat of Lane Cundiff, bringing in Justin Sullens from third.
The Kewpies' starting pitcher, senior Tait Robertson, added to his own cause, driving in Hickman's first run of the game in the second inning. Senior Carter Abrams followed in the fourth inning, stealing home on a pass ball to take the lead en route to an undefeated start in CMAC play.
Hickman returns to the diamond 5 p.m. Wednesday against Helias on the road.
Hickman boys tennis drops home contest
The Kewpies lost 7-2 to Missouri Military Academy on Monday at home. Hickman returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton.