Fort Osage baseball was not intimidated by its matchup in the Class 6 District 5 tournament. Coming in as the No. 7 seed, Fort Osage was matched up against No. 2 Hickman and the Kewpies did not have to travel far from home as the tournament is played at nearby Rock Bridge.
But it was the traveling Fort Osage fans who left smiling as it shut out Hickman 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Junior Evan Dixson pitched a complete-game shutout for Fort Osage, getting a lot of help from the defense behind him. Fort Osage overcame a few early infield hiccups, staying composed with flyouts and even turning a double play in the bottom of the fourth to prevent Hickman from putting runners in scoring position.
Much of the game was a battle between Dixson and Hickman starting pitcher Zach Bates as both pitchers refused to be the first to allow a run. Bates held Fort Osage scoreless through five innings before being pulled in the top of the sixth for junior Reiss Beahan.
The pitching change ended up providing a fresh start for the Fort Osage batters. Beahan’s first batter was junior Chase Stumfoll who knocked one into the corner of left field for a double. Beahan walked the next batter, and with two quick runners on base and no outs, he was quickly pulled for senior Jackson Forck.
Fort Osage continued to get its offense going against Forck. After getting a quick out, Forck walked a batter which loaded the bases. His next pitch flew past Hickman catcher Tyler Stine and the runner from third scored easily to break the deadlock.
With a runner still on third Fort Osage made the call to steal home. As the runner took off, Forck’s pitch sailed high over Stine and the runner was safe with no play. Forck worked his way out of the inning but the damage had been done.
Dixson stayed locked in and retired the batters in order in the bottom of the sixth, only surrendering a walk in the top of the seventh to seal the win for lower-seeded Fort Osage.
It was a stinging defeat for Hickman, which was riding a five-game win streak heading into this matchup instead finds its season cut short at the hands of a squad still looking for it’s 10th win of the season.
Fort Osage will have a chance to secure that 10th victory as it will face the winner of the matchup between Blue Springs South and Battle in the semifinals.
Bruins blank Smith-Cotton
In the first game of the quarterfinal round, No. 1 Rock Bridge dominated in front of its home crowd to beat Smith-Cotton 6-0.
Payton Messer opened the game up in the fourth inning making it 4-0 Bruins after a two-RBI single. Dane Gray added an RBI in the fifth and the deficit was too much for the Smith-Cotton offense to make up.
The Bruins next face Blue Springs, which beat Grain Valley 2-0 in the third game of the day.
Blue Springs South: 6 Battle: 0
Blue Springs South booked its place in the district semifinals, defeating Battle 6-0.
Tommy LaPour pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout for the Jaguars, as the Cincinnati commit completely shut the Battle bats down.
The Jaguars' offense supplemented LaPour's stellar play on the mound with a strong hitting performance. Collin Dobson hit a two-RBI triple in the third to make it 3-0 ballgame. A leadoff double from Liam Bryan in the fifth started off another two-run inning, damaging the chance of a Spartan comeback.
The Jaguars will take on Fort Osage in the semifinals.