Hickman girls soccer spread the offensive production Tuesday, defeating Boonville 7-0 with five different scorers. The Kewpies returned seven seniors from last season, which Ross believes led to great control of the ball.
“Early in the year, you’re trying to piece together some younger girls or fresh faces,” Ross said. “Having those kind of senior leaders that have done this before goes a long way and probably putting you a week or two ahead of what a normal set schedule might look like.”
Ross assigned senior midfielder Addy Delgado to keep the team on the same page in-game. Delgado accounted for two goals, which Ross believes is a confidence boost with multiple scorers contributing to the seven goals.
“The more people that can get involved, the more they feel important, which everyone is important,” Ross said. “There’ll be games where maybe our leading goal scorer isn’t scoring and everybody’s going to pick up that slack. To see a bunch of different people be able to do it is really beneficial especially early in the year.”
The Kewpies return to action 7 p.m. Friday against Lindbergh at home. A “step up” in competition from St. Louis and Kansas City awaits Hickman this weekend, which Ross hopes can be an early season test to sharpen his team’s game.
“If we want to win districts and be successful, we’re going to have to figure out a way to beat teams like Lindbergh and Blue Springs South,” Ross said. “I’m hoping just naturally playing higher level of competition will kind of naturally fall into that you have to play a little quicker.”