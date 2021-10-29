It was a 1-yard-forward, 3yards-back kind of a game for Hickman.
The No. 6 Kewpies lost 37-14 to No. 3 Hazelwood Central in Columbia Friday in the first round of the Class 6 District 2 playoffs.
A particular Hickman drive late in the second half told the game story.
The Kewpies were poised to score after marching the ball down to the Hawks' 1-yard line. But a high snap sent the ball flying over quarterback Cooper Thornhill's head, resulting in a fumble recovery for the Hawks.
Penalties and wayward snaps marked Hickman's struggles, with a prior first-quarter snap flying into the end zone and leading to a safety for the Hawks.
The game started faster than it ended.
Hazelwood Central scored on its opening drive with an 82-yard quarterback keeper by Armani Turner.
Hickman responded immediately with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Tionne Milo.
"They (Hickman) were ready to fight," Hazelwood coach Carey Davis said. "They were ready to be in this battle."
But Hickman's offense stalled in the second quarter, while the Hawks picked up steam.
Hazelwood Central didn't attempt many flashy, downfield passes because it didn't need to. Led by running backs Lionel Banks, Matthew Logan and Dion Jones, the Hawks patiently moved the chains downfield, one strong rush at a time. The Hawks made it to the end zone three times in the second quarter, including a 53-yard rushing touchdown by Banks.
The Kewpies returned to their locker room down 30-7 at halftime.
The Kewpie defense had a strong showing in the second half with its season on the line. The Hawks were held scoreless in the half until the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter. The Kewpies controlled the Hawks' powerful rushing offense with strong tackles at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield.
Hickman coach Cedric Alvis commended defensive lineman AJ Bussey's performance and is excited for Bussey's future.
"That dude is a young sophomore, he's going to be dominant for us looking forward," Alvis said.
Hickman's Deon Weston scored a 33-yard touchdown, and Hazelwood Central running back Domonique Fulton ran it in from the 10-yard line to end the game.
The Hawks (8-2) face No. 2 Troy Buchanan next week.
"We get an opportunity to go get on the field next Friday, and we're excited about that," Davis said.
Hickman ends its season 3-7.
While he's disappointed to be done, Alvis is looking forward to one thing in particular this offseason.
"(To) be a dad," Alvis said. "I'm excited for that part."