Hickman baseball beat Gateway Legacy 10-0 in five innings because of the run rule Wednesday at home. .
Hickman started Jefferson College commit Braden Hemmer on the mound. The senior went all five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out three in the shutout.
Several Kewpies helped lead the way on offense. Cory Chostner, an East Central College commit, went 2-for-3, while JUCO commit Zach Bates went 1-for-2 with a home run.
The Kewpies have seen recent success at the plate, and Wednesday’s outing was no different.
“Two-strike hitting, cutting down the swing, it’s just more competitive at-bats,” coach Isaiah Cummings said.
Hickman next hits the road, as the Kewpies travel to play Saint Louis University High School at 5 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.