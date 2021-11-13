Hickman and Rock Bridge left it all out in the pool Saturday, as the Bruins finished in eighth place, scoring 105 points, and the Kewpies were not far behind at 10th, scoring 86.5 points. It was an impressive group effort, with both teams recording a combined 10-best times out of 15 swims.
"It was an all-time high," coach Taylor Birsa said when explaining the day's emotions. "Yesterday we had all best times, and today they still came out and just left it all in the pool."
For Hickman, senior Sam Ragsdell led the way with a couple of dominant top-five performances, with a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle (21.28) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (46.64). The 50 free has been his focus all season. Gunning for his brother Joe's school record (21.10) for nearly three years, Ragsdell was able to tie it at prelims Friday.
"I just thought it was funny," Ragsdell said when he looked up at his time on the scoreboard. "I always considered us to be very similar swimmers."
Though Ragsdell was unable to improve on his times set in prelims during finals Saturday, he says there was nothing to be disappointed about.
"I'm just happy to have the opportunity to swim here and perform at this level," Ragsdell said. "It was not as easy as it looked. I just wanted to leave it all out there and have no regrets."
Ragsdell was also a member of the Kewpies' 200 and 400 free relays. The 200 free relay was swam by Ragsdell, Scott Smale-Murillo, Jack Hoien and Micah Ragsdell and finished in 10th (1:30.33). The 400 free relay was swam by the same group of boys and placed 11th (3:19.54).
Rock Bridge had a standout swimmer of its own. Senior Jackson Veltrop is "Team COMO's" long-distance expert, placing third in the 500 free (4:38.49) and sixth in the 200 free (1:42.11). What makes Veltrop so effective is his endurance. With just a little over 100 yards left, Veltrop started churning water like the propeller on a speedboat, as he climbed his way out of fourth and into a third-place finish.
"I was just running down the guy in lane three," Veltrop said. "It's probably my favorite thing, kicking it into that next gear and chasing someone to the finish. I was super happy."
Veltrop's success Saturday and throughout the 2021 season has been fueled — in large part — from the Rock Bridge 500 free record-holder Dane Florea. Though Veltrop wasn't able to break the record in his final meet (4:27.60), just trying to reach it was enough to get Veltrop to where he is now.
"He has always been that one guy you're looking up at," Veltrop said. His name is on everything. Whenever there was club practice, he'd be swimming, always the first one in the water, just swimming alone. I want that work ethic, or just a fraction of that."
Veltrop was also a part of the Bruins sixth place 400 free relay team, along with Trey Clervi, Zach Coughenour and Hayden Barnes (3:16.34).
Outside of Ragsdell and Veltrop, both teams had other noteworthy performances Saturday. Rock Bridge freshman Hayden Barnes had a solid first experience at the MSHSAA championships, finishing 15th in the 100 free (48.82) along with a 12th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.68). Bruin Nick Clervi finished 10th in the 100 backstroke (53.59) and seventh in the 200 IM (1:57.59).
For the Kewpies, sophomore Micah Ragsdell placed 10th in the 200 IM (1:59.79) and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (59.42), and junior Jack Hoien placed 11th in the 100 back (54.66).
It was a strong finish for the team's seniors — especially Veltrop and Ragsdell — who certainly left their mark on the team COMO program.
"They left a name for themselves," Birsa said. "They were all freshman when Rock Bridge won state (2017) and Hickman had done really well that year too. They came in and embraced that expectation of greatness, and they stuck with it and kept going even through the highs and lows."