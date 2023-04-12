Hickman held its signing day Wednesday, an event that has grown over the last few years. Student-athletes had the opportunity to sign their national letters of intent in front of friends, family and coaches. Eleven athletes were celebrated at the event.
Hickman girls soccer player Clara McCracken signed to continue her career at Central Methodist University.
Hickman cross country and track athlete Marshall Reed plans to compete at Little Rock.
Hickman’s baseball team had six players sign letters of intent.
Josh McClintock and Cory Chostner will attend East Central College.
Eli Cornish committed to Columbia College, Braden Hemmer signed to play at Jefferson College, Reiss Beahan will continue his career at Moberly Area Community College, and Zach Bates signed with Iowa Central Community College.