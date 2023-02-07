Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday.
There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation.
Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming season.
Mershon served as the Kewpies’ coach from 2017-22 and led the program to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 title game during the 2018 season.
Hickman hosts a jamboree to begin its season March 11.