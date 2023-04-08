Hickman boys baseball beat Joplin 5-0 on the road Saturday.
Hickman boys baseball beat Joplin 5-0 on the road Saturday.
Kewpies senior Zach Bates pitched six shutout innings and tallied 10 strikeouts while giving up four hits.
Bates’ outing combined with solid hitting helped Hickman improve to 7-3 overall.
Hickman will be on the road again at 5 p.m. Monday to face Boonville.
Rock Bridge and Battle boys and girls track and field competed at the Bill Summa Invitational on Saturday.
The senior Bruins took center stage in Independence with several first-place finishes in their respective events.
Senior Casey Hood placed first in the boys 100 meter with a time of 10.74 seconds. Hood also placed first in the boys 200 in 21.40.
Another first-place finish for the Rock Bridge boys came from senior Ian Kemey in the 3,200 in 9:05.87.
Senior Grace Parsons placed first in the girls 300 in 44.96.
On a day filled with first-place seniors, freshman Mae Walker broke the trend by finishing first in the girls 1,600 in 5:15.60. Walker also finished second in the 800 in 2:23.77.
Rock Bridge senior Sunday Crane took first in the girls triple jump at 36 feet, 8 ½ inches.
Junior Tamyra Nevills also placed first in the discus by throwing 130-1 ½.
Battle found more success on the field than the track with one first-place finish, from senior Keylan Horn. Horn led the boys long jump at 22-3 ¼.
Battle next competes at the Winnetonka Invite at 4 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City. Rock Bridge is next at the Kansas Relays at 9 a.m. Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Hickman and Rock Bridge boys tennis competed at the Mid-Missouri Invitational at Bethel Park.
Hickman lost to Liberty 9-0 in singles. The Kewpies also fell to Park Hill 7-2 in singles.
Rock Bridge, however, found success against Park Hill, defeating the Trojans 6-3.
Hickman returns home Monday to face Troy Buchanan at 4:30 p.m.
Rock Bridge travels to play Springfield Central at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle girls soccer fell to Cedar Hill Northwest 3-1 at home.
After trailing 2-0 in the second half, the Spartans fought back with a goal from Kamryn Greer with 10 minutes remaining.
Despite this push, Battle was unable to stop Cedar Hill Northwest. The Lions scored one final goal to seal the victory.
Battle next travels to Moberly to compete in the Moberly Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
