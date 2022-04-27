Hickman baseball’s offense dominated Smith-Cotton 13-3 on Wednesday in Columbia, leading to its second-straight mercy-rule victory.
It was a sluggish start for the Kewpies’ pitching staff as starter Zach Bates began each of the first four innings by allowing the first batter he faced on base. In the third inning, he gave up his first run by walking four straight batters. Fortunately for Hickman, Bates got out of the inning with just one run allowed.
“He (Bates) had some good defensive plays behind him,” coach Mason Mershon said. “But he battled through it.He didn’t have his best stuff, but he got us through four or five innings.”
Hickman eventually opened up the game offensively when senior Carter Abrams hit a solo shot to center field. Igniting the Kewpies dugout, Bates joined Abrams with a solo shot of his own. The Kewpies scored six runs in the third inning thanks to a variety of hits and errors on Smith-Cotton’s part.
Going into the fourth inning, the Kewpies held an 8-3 lead and looked to end the game early for the second time in a row. Alex Hagan started it off in the fourth with a double before being driven in by Cory Chostner to make it 9-3. Mason Meloy brought in two more runs before Hagan came back to the plate to knock a sac fly into deep center to make it a 10-run game.
“At the plate, our hitters are being more aggressive and they’re making adjustments during their at-bats, whatever that is,” Mershon said. “And that’s benefitting them tremendously, and that’s why I think we’re scoring so many runs.”
Cole Custer came in for the final inning and made quick work of the Tigers’ offense.
Hickman will return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hickman to take on Hannibal.