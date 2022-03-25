Hickman baseball defeated Hallsville 6-5 after surrendering five unanswered runs in the fourth inning. This is the second game in a row the Kewpies allowed more than five runs in a single inning.
The game started off well for Hickman with Zach Bates getting the start, allowing a single run and totaling nine strikeouts.
Offensively, junior Josh McClintock gave the Kewpies the energy they needed to get started when he smacked the first pitch he saw for a triple. Braden Hemmer drove him home for the first run of the game for the Kewpies.
The Kewpies went up 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hallsville answered with a five-run sixth inning to make it a one-run game.
Luckily for the Kewpies, sophomore Lucas Murray closed out the game on the mound and shut down any hopes of Hallsville comeback.
Hickman travels to Alabama for a tournament appearance before returning to Columbia to take on Capital City on April 4.