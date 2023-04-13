Hickman fell to Blair Oaks 4-0 on Thursday on its home field in its first game of the Columbia Tournament.
The Kewpies started Braden Hemmer on the mound. He allowed four earned runs and punched out five over six innings.
Hickman failed to gain any momentum offensively.
"We had a good game plan, but sometimes you just have to tip your cap," Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said about the Kewpies' offensive approach.
Hickman has a quick turnaround, as it plays two games Friday on Day 2 of the tournament. Hickman is set to face Christian Brothers College High School at 10 a.m. and Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m., with both games being played at Hickman.
"We thought going into this that a lot of teams would go 2-1 in the first two days; we still want to be one of those teams," Cummings said.
