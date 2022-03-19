Hickman baseball split a doubleheader to start its season. The Kewpies beat North Kansas City 6-2 and lost to Willard 7-4.
Tait Robertson started the season on the mound and struck out the first batter he saw against the Hornets.
Missouri baseball commit Braden Hemmer scored the first run of the Kewpies' season when he doubled in the first inning. The Kewpies hot start offensively carried them to victory over the North Kansas City.
The second leg of the doubleheader was against Willard and came down to the last out.
The teams were well matched from the first pitch, going back and forth in the first inning. Both teams had a bases loaded situation in the first and didn't score any runs.
Hickman found itself up 2-0 heading into the fourth inning before Willard's Owen Bushnell smacked a two-shot home run, tying the game. Hemmer responded with an RBI single to give the Kewpies the lead at 3-2.
Bushnell was not having it as he hit another two-run home run the next inning. to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Willard capitalized on the momentum, scoring three more runs.
"I thought, overall, we played really good," Hickman coach Mason Mershon said. "We played two really good teams so I was really impressed with the way we played today."
Hickman's next game is against Southern Boone at 5 p.m. Tuesday.