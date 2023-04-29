Hickman baseball battled all day Saturday, taking down Ozark 8-7 before losing to Nixa 5-2, with both games taking place on the Kewpies' home field.

Hickman started its day with late-game heroics when Braden Hemmer capped a seven-run inning against Ozark in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI walk-off double. Connor Lovin did not factor into the decision despite pitching the bulk of the game for the Kewpies. The junior struck out six batters over 5 ⅓ innings.

