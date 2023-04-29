Hickman baseball battled all day Saturday, taking down Ozark 8-7 before losing to Nixa 5-2, with both games taking place on the Kewpies' home field.
Hickman started its day with late-game heroics when Braden Hemmer capped a seven-run inning against Ozark in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI walk-off double. Connor Lovin did not factor into the decision despite pitching the bulk of the game for the Kewpies. The junior struck out six batters over 5 ⅓ innings.
Hickman fell behind early in its second game of the day, with Nixa jumping out to a 3-1 lead after two innings.
Things got worse for Hickman from there. With a runner on base, Hemmer got stuck underneath the outfield fence while diving to make a play, resulting in an inside-the-park home run to extend the Eagles' lead to 5-1. The Kewpies added a run in the fifth on Hank Cummings' RBI single but were never able to make the big rally like they did against Ozark.
Saturday's results cap Hickman's (16-9) best week of the season to date; the Kewpies went 4-1, with two of their wins coming against conference opponents.
"I feel we're starting to see more consistent competitiveness," Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. "Early in the year, I think we folded in this game (against Nixa), but we kept it close, just couldn't get the bats going."
The Kewpies return to the diamond at 5 p.m. Wednesday when they host crosstown rival Rock Bridge.