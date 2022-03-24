Hickman baseball defeated Boonville 10-9 with a walk-off sacrifice fly after leading by seven runs at one point in the game.
The Kewpies were up 9-2 after a five-run fourth inning.
By the final inning, the game was tied.
While this wasn’t ideal, coach Mason Mershon knows the season is young and his team can still improve.
“Defensively, we made some crucial mistakes,” Mershon said, “which are things that we can fix but in the infield, we got to step up.”
While the infield struggled, senior starter Tait Robertson led the Kewpies in a strong pitching performance. After giving up a double to Boonville’s Edrissa Bah, Robertson bounced back in a major way by striking out his next batter, getting out of the inning with no runs scored. Robertson earned six strikeouts in his first four innings.
There were some concerns about the pitching due to the inclement weather, but Mershon didn’t want to use that as an excuse.
“We talked about it before the game, that the ball was going to be a little bit wet,” Mershon said. “But baseball is a game of adjustments, the other team is playing in the same circumstances and it was a good test.”
Despite the weather being cold and wet, both offenses excelled. For Hickman, Missouri baseball commit Braden Hemmer dominated at the plate.
One other Kewpie played an integral role in the win. Cory Chostner — who started the game with a two-run triple — finished the game off with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
“Cory’s shown great character on and off the field,” said Mershon. “He’s been working really hard to earn a spot and I’m really proud of that kid for picking us up.”
Hickman’s next game is against Hallsville at 5 p.m. Friday at home.