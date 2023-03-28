Hickman baseball defeated Pelham 6-0 on Monday to open its road trip in Oxford, Alabama.

The Kewpies improved to 1-1 on the season. They return to action with a doubleheader beginning at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday against Ohatchee, before facing Deshler at 12:40 p.m.

