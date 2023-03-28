Hickman baseball defeated Pelham 6-0 on Monday to open its road trip in Oxford, Alabama.
The Kewpies improved to 1-1 on the season. They return to action with a doubleheader beginning at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday against Ohatchee, before facing Deshler at 12:40 p.m.
Spartans have success at Bob Thorpe Invitation
Battle boys and girls track and field claimed several podium spots at the Bob Thorpe Invitational at Raymore High School in Peculiar.
In the field events for the Spartan boys, Jeremiah Anderson won the boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches, and Myron Love took gold in the boys pole vault with a 12-10¾ mark.
Battle's girls saw their victories on the track. Ka'Kiyra Jones won the girls 100-meter 12.99 seconds, just 0.04 ahead of teammate Journey Gaines in third and 0.02 ahead of the runner-up. Gaines also took third in the 400. Jaleah Brookins won the 100 hurdles for the Spartans with a time of 15.92, and Battle's relay team won the 4x200 relay in 1:48.70.
Also finishing on the podium for the Battle boys was Vernell Holt who took second in the boys long jump with a 20-7¾ mark, Samson Ojo in second in the boys 300 hurdles in 42.45, and Eric Tuyisenge with bronze in the boys 800 with a time of 2:13.72. Battle boys finished third in the boys 4x200 hurdles relay in 1:36.69.
For the girls, Kaela Belmore placed third in the girls pole vault with a 8-11¾ leap, and Adriana Mays was third in the girls discus following 100-⅓ throw.