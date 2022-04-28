Hickman baseball’s explosive offense led the Kewpies to victory over Hannibal by a score of 20-10 on Thursday at home.
The game got started with Missouri baseball commit Braden Hemmer hitting a two-run home run in the first to help set the tone for the Kewpies. It was fireworks from there on out as Hickman took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
As Hickman looked to put away Hannibal for its third straight run-rule victory, Hannibal wouldn’t take it lying down. The Pirates got their bats going in the third as they scored nine unanswered runs to take a one-run lead.
Hemmer then took charge and knocked home two more runs to give the Kewpies the lead back. Hickman didn’t look back, knocking in a couple more runs along the way.
Hickman will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Liberty North at Hickman and will then at 4:30 p.m. later that day to take on Staley.
Tolton boys golf takes down Southern Boone
Tolton boys golf defeated Southern Boone in an impressive display from the Trailblazers. The team finished with a score of 6-over 146 to Southern Boone’s score of 165 at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Tolton’s top performer was Christian Rischer who finished with a score of even-par 35. Rischer was followed by Andrew Fallis who shot 36, and Garrett McIntosh came in third for the Blazers with 37 strokes. Chase Knorr posted 38 and Jake Thornburg signed for 40.
Tolton golf will be back on the links at Noon Tuesday to take on Smith-Cotton on the road.
Tolton boys tennis match with Battle canceled
Tolton boys tennis, girls soccer and baseball had their respective matches cancelled due to inclement weather. Make-up dates are still to be announced.
Boys tennis returns to the courts at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Helias at Cosmo Park. Girls soccer will be back on the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran. Baseball will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Osage in Russellville.
Battle’s baseball game against Mexico canceled
Battle’s baseball game against Mexico at Battle was cancelled.
The Spartans will be back on the diamond at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Rolla.