Hickman boys basketball beat Holt in the 51st Annual Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational 76-61 on Wednesday.
The Kewpies led for all but the opening minute. They led 9-1 early in the first quarter and never looked back.
Kier Cooley, who had 17 points, led Hickman (2-1) in scoring.
Cory Chostner was just behing him with 16.
Jordan Richardson, who added 12 points, was the only other Kewpie player to score in double digits, but a total of eight Kewpies scored.
Hickman will face Hazelwood West in the consolation finals Friday.
Tolton beats St. Francis Borgia, loses to MMA Tolton wrestling beat St. Francis Borgia but lost 42-38 to Missouri Military Academy in the St. Francis Borgia Quad Tournament.The Cadets won the event.
The Trailblazers next face North Callaway on Tuesday.