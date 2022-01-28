Hickman boys basketball entered competition Friday against Boonville looking for a bounceback win following its loss to Helias on Monday. The Kewpies did just that, beating the Pirates, 74-48.
Coming out of the gates, Hickman took six shots beyond the arc, resulting in zero of its early points. That was until senior forward Henry Wilson sank the team’s first deep ball in the closing minutes of the first quarter.
The shot not only put the Kewpies ahead, but erupted Hickman's packed student section. From there, Hickman took to the paint to find the majority of its first-half points, with two 3-pointers falling.
“More or less just getting to the paint,” coach Cray Logan said about the team’s game plan following an 0-for-6 start from the 3-point line. “We got a couple guys who we know can shoot it, and they got the green light no matter where they are. But for everybody else, we want to see that ball touch the paint first.”
En route to a 37-20 score at halftime, the Kewpies forced three timeouts from the Pirates with their surge of scoring.
The shots continued to fall into the second half as Wilson led all players on the scoring front with 13.
Hickman returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, taking on Blair Oaks.
“(Blair Oaks) is tremendously talented,” Logan said. “I can’t tell you that I’ve got it all figured out just yet. I know that this game was going to be great for us to go back and look at film and see places where we can improve so that we’re prepared for Blair Oaks. They’re a tough team. We've got to be physical. We got to use everything that we have in our power to make sure that on our end, we take care of business, and hopefully contain them.”