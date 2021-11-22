Hickman boys basketball opened its season with a 67-58 vicory over St. Micheal in Lee’s Summit on the back of a strong second-half showing.
Hickman next plays in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational against Troy Buchanan at 5:30 p.m. this coming Monday at Troy Buchanan. The winner will face either St. Dominic or Holt.
Tolton girls basketball loses to Hermann
Tolton girls basketball lost 54-40 at Hermann in its second game of the season.
The Trailblazers are winless through two games.
Tolton is back in action Dec. 7 against Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.
CC women’s bowling completes fall season at Clash of the Spartans
Columbia college women’s bowling finished its fall season Sunday at the Class of the Spartans Tournament in St. Charles.
The Cougars’ “silver” team finished fourth out of 10 teams.
In the first round of the match-play bracket, the Cougars knocked out Missouri Baptist 2-1. Columbia dropped the first game 170-151, won the second (203-181) and prevailed in the third (201-178).
The Cougars advanced to the semifinal round of the bracket and faced Baker (Kansas).
The Wildcats defeated Columbia in the first game 215-181. More of the same happened in the second, as the Cougars fell 197-169 and were eliminated.
Columbia’s Jordyn Czerw made the all-tournament team, which the opposing coaches selected Saturday.Up next, the Cougars compete in the Kegal/ISBPA Midwest Collegiate tournament on Jan. 15-16 in Addison, Illinois.