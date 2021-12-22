Kewpies fans must be on Santa’s nice list. Hickman boys basketball gave its fans an early Christmas gift, blowing out Mehlville 72-46 on Wednesday.
The game marked the seventh straight victory Kewpies (8-1).
It was a low-scoring matchup for Hickman until the fourth quarter, when it scored 27 points to put the game out of reach. The Panthers struggled shooting the ball, while the Kewpies rebounded well to give Mehlville few second chances.
Jordan Richardson was hot all night. He consistently attacked the basket and scored a team-high 20 points. Jimmy Townsend got hot from beyond the arc in the final quarter, making three 3s to end up with 16 points.
Hickman’s next game will be Monday against Lafayette in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.
Battle boys hoops escapes Maryville
Battle boys basketball won narrowly against Maryville, coming out on top 67-60. The matchup was part of the Twelve Courts of Christmas in Kansas City.
The Spartans (3-5) will get a brief holiday break before returning to action Jan. 6 against Capital City at home.
Rock Bridge girls basketball dominates
Rock Bridge girls basketball handled its business at the Twelve Courts of Christmas, winning 74-26 against William Chrisman at Hy-Vee Arena in KC.
The Bruins will travel to Florida next week to play in the Naples Holiday Tournament. Rock Bridge’s first game in the tournament is Tuesday.